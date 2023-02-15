Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Asit Kumarr Modi Opens Up On Disha Vakani's Return, 'Daya Bhabi Jald Wapas Aajaye...'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been dominating the headlines for several reasons, but for the past few years, the makers have been claiming to bring back Disha Vakani, who played Dayaben's return on the show. The producers recently held a press conference to announce the news that Nitish Bhulani will now portray the role of Tapu. The part was formerly played by Raj Anadkat.

During the conference, Asit Kumarr Modi was questioned about the replacements in the program, including Shailesh Modi, Raj Anakdat, and more.

Reacting to the same, Asit Kumarr Modi said, "Iska jawab dena thoda bahut kathin hai. Phele se hi hum sab logon ne mann bana liya hai ki agar purane Daya Bhabi yaani Disha Vakani aaye hamari bohut iccha hai. Hum bhagwaan se ye prararthana karta hoon ki yeh show ye kirdaar karne wapas aajaye."

"Ab unka ek parivaarik jeevan hai aur who apne parivaarik jeevan ko pradhaaniye de rahe hain toh unka aana thoda mushkil lag raha hai. Lekin ab Tapu aagaya hai toh ab naya Daya Bhabhi bhi jaldi aajayegi. Daya Bhabhi ka wahi Garba, Dandiya, sab Gokuldam society mein shuru hojayega. Thoda samay intezaar kijiye," said Modi.

The producer further added, "“Daya bhabhi ki kirdaar ke liye woh artist ko doondhna bhi ek kathin kaam hai aur humko roz episode bhi banana hai woh thoda mushkil hojata hai tabhi hamara thoda delay chal raha hai. Lekin main darshakon ki maang samaj sakta hoon ki who Daya Bhabhi ko miss karrahe hai, main aur mera parivaar bhi miss karta hai. Abhi zayda der nahi hai, ab Daya Bhabhi jald dikhengi."