New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved and popular shows in the Indian television industry. A few days ago, it was reported that Shailesh Lodha, who plays the role of Taarak Mehta, has decided to quit the show after 14 years. Now, as per the recent rumours, Munmun Dutta, who is popularly known as Babita Ji in the show, will also quit the show.

According to several media reports, Munmun Dutta might quit the show after working on the show for 14 years. The actress has been offered to participate in Bigg Boss OTT season 2 as per the reports. However, the official confirmation regarding this has not been made by Munmun or the makers. Bigg Boss OTT season 1 was hosted by Karan Johar, and Divya Aggarwal was the winner.

Munmun appeared in the 14th season of Bigg Boss, but she was not a contestant on the show. She came to the show as a challenger with Surbhi Chandana, Akanksha Puri, and Vishal Singh.

The producer of Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah Asit Kumarr Modi talked about the exit of Shailesh Lodha from the show and denied the reports. In an interview with Bombay Times, he said, "All my actors have been working for more than 10 years now. I have not been informed or I am not aware that Shailesh wants to quit the show. If there is any development, I will surely speak about it. As of now, I am focussing on how we can make the show more entertaining for the viewers." He further added, "I am only focussing on the show and would not like to comment on anything else."

Neha Mehta, Gurucharan Singh Sodhi, Nidhi Bhanushali and Disha Vakani has left the show. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah started in 2008 and is the longest-running show on television.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav