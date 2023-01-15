'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Actor Sunil Holkar Passes Away At 40, Asked Friend To Share His Last Message

Television actor Sunil Holkar passed away on January 13, 2023, at the age of 40. He gained recognition after starring in one of the most popular tv shows 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' and was seen in many popular Marathi films. The actor was reportedly diagnosed with liver cirrhosis and was receiving treatment for it.

Before his demise, Sunil reportedly asked his friend to publish a status on WhatsApp as his 'final post'.

The message was written in Marathi and says, "Friends this is my last message for everyone. Your this friend has left for a heavenly abode. If I have ever said something wrong or made any mistakes please forgive me. Goodbye, I had asked my friend to post this on my behalf."

This message has left his friends, family and fans heartbroken.

Sunil Holkar was seen in popular Marathi films like Mandali Tumchyasathi Kay Pan, Lau Ka Laath, and Sagla Karun Bhagle, among others. He was last seen in the award-winning Marathi film Goshta Eka Paithanichi.

He starred in many hit shows including Wagle Ki Duniya, Barrister Babu, among others.