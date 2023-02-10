taarak-mehta-ka-ooltah-chahmah-this-actor-replaces-raj-anadkat-as-tapu-in-the-show

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is touted as one of the best comic TV shows so far. The show's characters including Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta, Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben, and more are being loved by fans since Day 1, but the famous daily soap experienced many exits last year, which left fans wondering. Earlier, in December, Raj Anadkat, who played the role of Tapu, also exited the show.

After this shocking exit, the makers had been searching for a new face for Tapu in TMKOC, and its seems like their search is over. The show's creators have finally found their Tapu and are all set to introduce him. Even though many people had hoped that the former Tapu, Bhavya Gandhi, would return, Nitish Bhulani will now play the role.

Earlier, in December, Raj Anadkat announced his exit from TMKOC. He took to his Instagram handle and posted, "Hello Everyone, It's time to lay all questions and speculation to rest. My association with Neela Film Productions and 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma' has officially ended. It has been a wonderful journey of learning, making friends and having some of the best years of my career."

"I would like to thank everyone who supported me in this journey - The entire team of TMKOC, my friends, family and of course all of you Everyone who welcomed me into the show and loved me as 'TAPU' Your love for my craft has always pushed me to give my best to each and every one of you, every single time. I wish the team of TMKOC all the very best for the future of the show. I'll be back to entertain all of you very soon. Keep showering your love and support ~ Raj Anadkat," he noted.