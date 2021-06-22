Taapsee Pannu will be next seen in Director Vinil Matthew’s thriller romance drama ‘Haseen Dilruba’ opposite Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. The film is scheduled to first stream on Netflix on July 2.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Hindi film industry's new-age ‘Haseen Dilruba’ is holidaying in Russia these days. Even while off her entertainment den of the films, Taapsee Pannu keeps her fans hooked, courtesy, her unique outfits and flawless energy while sporting those outfits.

Lately, the ‘Naam Shabana’ actress was in Saint Petersburg, Russia, and guess what! She said she was late for dinner. All while draping a summer saree over a plain blue blouse dispensing the saree-clad vibes all around Saint Petersburgh. “These lanes can be pretty enchanting. Got late for dinner!,” Taapsee captioned the picture on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Earlier, Taapsee Pannu was in the Russian capital Moscow. From there as well, Taapsee made an aesthetic entry from a “coffee tapri” into her travel diaries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Taapsee also shared her glimpse from outside Russia’s famous Saint Hermitage museum, the second largest art museum in the world, dating back to 1764. “The sun and pastels! Life is good!,” wrote Taapsee on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

It was not just the roadside “coffee tapri” the ‘Thappad’ actress so loved posing for. Even sitting on a roadside café with her cup of coffee is something the actress really missed. “Holidays !!! It’s nice to see you,” Taapse wrote, while captioning herself with a cup of coffee outside a roadside café in Moscow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Taapsee Pannu also gave insight into the meticulous planning that went into making her trip to Russia come alive. Taking to Twitter, the actress wrote: “This trip required a lot of planning! Resorted to the old style pen n diary for that! M glad most of it landed a spot on! A cute @airbnb home in St Petersburg is one of them.”

Taapsee Pannu will be next seen in Director Vinil Matthew’s thriller romance drama ‘Haseen Dilruba’ opposite Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. The film is scheduled to first stream on Netflix on July 2.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma