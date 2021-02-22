The film is expected to be an investigative comedy which will be helmed by Arshad Syed and produced by Sidharth Roy Kapur. Read on to know what's new in store for the audience.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk:

Taapsee Pannu is all set to star opposite Pratik Gandhi in a film titled 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?'. Pratik who gained fame from his web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story took to his Twitter handle to share the news. He wrote, "Hitting the road along with @taapsee in search of a missing ladki! Get ready for a riotous ride!#WohLadkiHaiKahaan? produced by #SiddharthRoyKapur, @roykapurfilms

and written & directed by @justarshad. On the floors soon!"

Hitting the road along with @taapsee in search of a missing ladki! Get ready for a riotous ride!#WohLadkiHaiKahaan? produced by #SiddharthRoyKapur, @roykapurfilms and written & directed by @justarshad . On the floors soon! pic.twitter.com/wJcI9Odag0 — Pratik Gandhi (@pratikg80) February 22, 2021

As per reports, the film is an investigative comedy where Taapsee will be seen playing the role of a cop who meets a spoilt brat played by Pratik. 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahan?' is written Arshad Syed who also wrote famous films like Karan Johar's 'Student of The Year 2' and Abhishek Bachchan starrer web series 'Breathe: Into The Shadows'. This will also mark Arshad's directorial debut, meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu-Pratik Gandhi starrer is being produced by Sidharth Roy Kapur.

While talking about the film, Taapsee expressed her excitement for the role. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama she said, “I loved the strong and thoroughly unique and entertaining character that Arshad had written for me – it is very exciting to partner with a producer as prolific as Sid, as well as Pratik, whose performance in Scam left a lasting impression on me!”

Meanwhile, on the work, Taapsee Pannu has quite a few films in her kitty and one of which is Sony Pictures' 'Looop Lapeta'. The film was earlier set to release in January 2021 but it has now been postponed and the new date is yet to be announced.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal