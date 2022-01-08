New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Once again, OTT platforms are going to turn into blessings this year as well after the state governments impose restrictions due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. Recently, the makers of Looop Lapeta, starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin, revealed they will be releasing their film on Netflix next month.

Taapsee took to her Instagram handle and informed fans that her upcoming movie, Looop Lapeta will release on February 4, 2022. Sharing the poster of the movie, she wrote, "Hey jholer @tahirrajbhasin to yeh shortcuts ke lapete mein phasna kab band karega ! Can Savi save him this time ? You will know soon. Get ready for Looop Lapeta, A Sony Pictures Films India Feature, and Ellipsis Entertainment Production, directed by Aakash Bhatia, coming on 4th Feb, only on Netflix."

Helmed by Aakash Bhatia, 'Looop Lapeta' is touted as an adventurous ride through a sticky situation where a girlfriend Savi (essayed by Taapsee), is on a mission to rescue her boyfriend (Tahir).

Sharing her experience on shooting for the film, Taapsee said, "I am excited to be a part of this next project with Netflix, especially with the film being such a versatile genre. This compelling story was extremely enjoyable to make along with my director, Aakash and co-star, Tahir. I cannot wait for fans and audiences to watch this edge-of-the-seat film and enjoy it as much as we loved making it".

Tahir also opened up about his character and said, "I am so excited about the release of Looop Lapeta. The film is a clutter-breaking take on new age romance, and a genre I am exploring for the first time. I can't wait for the world to meet the characters Satya & Savi. Our director Aakash Bhatia has a unique style stamp that has created a visually stunning world where thrill and comedy combine for one crazy rollercoaster of an entertainer".

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv