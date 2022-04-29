New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Taapsee Pannu is one of the finest actors in the Bollywood industry. The actress has given a lot of super hit films which have created an impact on the audience. Now, the Pink actress will be seen in Viacom18 Studios’ Shabaash Mithu. The film is set to hit the big screens on July 15, 2022. Taapsee's fans are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the silver screens.

Taking to Instagram, the actress announced the date of the film. Taapsee dropped a poster from the film where she can be seen in full form as she holds the bat in her hands.

Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, "There is nothing more powerful than a girl with a dream and a plan to realise it! This is a story of one such girl who chased her dream with a bat in this “Gentleman’s Game” #ShabaashMithu The Unheard Story Of Women In Blue will be in cinemas on 15th July 2022."

Take a look at the picture shared by Taapsee here:

The storyline of the film will revolve around Mithali Dorai Raj, who is the skipper of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team and has a career spanning 23 years. The film tracks down the journey of the Indian skipper from being an 8-year-old girl with a dream to becoming a cricketing legend.

The film is helmed by Srijit Mukherji, written by Priya Aven. The Viacom18 studios is among India's finest fully integrated motion picture studios. Meanwhile, on Taapsee's work front, the actress has a bunch of projects in her kitty. She has been roped in for Rajkumar Hirani’s next film ‘Dunki’, opposite King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan.

During an interview with Hindustan Time, the actress said, “It’s too good to be true. I never even thought that I’ll eventually someday reach this, forget about it so soon. So, I myself wasn’t announcing or talking about it because I just didn’t want to jinx it in any way. There’s no shying away from accepting that I don’t know if it can get bigger than this ever for me. Hence, the disbelief of being a part of it was lingering till the time I reported on set and the first day of the shoot was done."

Besides Dunki, Taapsee will also be seen in Dobaara, Shabaash Mithu, Blurr, and Who Ladki Hai Kahan.

