Rashmi Rocket is produced by Ronnie Screwvala along with Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya and is all to release in 20201. The film stars Taapsee Pannu in the leading role.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu yet again shared a 'worth-it transformation' look for her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket. For her upcoming film, she went through some intense training and physical transformation that totally drained her out but not her spirit. Taking to Instagram, the Thappad actress has shared a glimpse from her intense training session.

Taapsee shared the video with the caption that reads, "As I finish the last athletic training for #RashmiRocket today here’s the journey I was waiting to share with you all.... If it makes you curious then the transformation was worth it :)”

As I finish the last athletic training for #RashmiRocket today here’s the journey I was waiting to share with you all....

If it makes you curious then the transformation was worth it :) #MelwynCrasto#MunmunGaneriwal #PrachiShah#SujeetKargutkar pic.twitter.com/7pIHX2IoFD — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 16, 2020

Earlier, the 33-year-old actress has shared a post in which she was inspiring her fans and gave fitness tips to them on social media. "There was once a time when I was really sensitive to dairy. The Punjabi me inherently loved dahi and lassi, but I kept avoiding them for a long time. Once I started working with @munmun.Ganeriwal few years back, her ways of holistic health began to work like magic," she shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Rashmi Rocket is a film about a young girl from a village, who is blessed with a gift as she is a fast runner and the villagers call her a rocket for being so fast. However, she grabs the opportunity to fulfill her dreams but that is surely not a bed of roses as what seems like an athletic contest turns into her personal battle for respect, honor, and even her very identity.

The film is written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha, and Kanika Dhillon. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala along with Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya and is all to release in 20201. The film stars Taapsee Pannu in the leading role.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma