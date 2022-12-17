Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About Paparazzi Intruding Her Private Space: 'It Does Bother Me'

Taapsee Pannu was in the news recently after she schooled the paparazzi for invading her privacy. The Blurr actress was seen telling the camera person 'don't do this' after he was holding her car's door and not letting her close it. She has finally opened up about the incident and called it 'intruding her private space.'

Speaking about the paparazzi's behaviour, she said, "It does bother me because, after a point, I realised that they are doing it knowing they are going to irk me. Why will you hold my car’s door when I have gotten in? This is intruding my private space. Imagine if you are getting into your car and there are people who have held the car door and not letting you shut the door and shoving the camera in your face, will you like it? Any person, regardless of being a girl or boy, would you like it?”

The Pink star has been called arrogant many times for calling out the paparazzi. Reacting to this, Taapsee said, "If I'm arrogant to ask for basic human respect of space, then please call me arrogant, but I will not just try to sugar-coat and be this good girl because I'm in front of this camera. I am not that person. You get what you see."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

“Whatever people know me for is for what I do in front of the movie camera. I'm not an influencer. I am not performing in front of any other camera. I don't want to, also,” she added.

On the work front, Taapsee will be seen in Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan, and this will be the first time Taapsee will share the screen with Shah Rukh. The movie will be directed by Rajkumar Hirani. She was last seen in Doobaara and Blurr.

Taapsee also announced her production house's first film 'Dhak Dhak'. Her production house Outsiders Films Productions has joined hands with Viacom18 Studios in association with BLM Pictures for the film.