New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Taapsee Pannu has won millions of hearts with her acting skills and movies. The 33-year-old, who recently featured in Haseen Dillruba, has now opened up about her marriage plans and revealed that her parents want her to "just get married".

In an interview with "Curly Tales", Taapsee said that she will never marry someone who does not have a "good relationship" with her parents. She further said that she has been honest about this fact with everyone she has ever dated and thought about marrying.

"I wouldn’t get married to someone my parents are not okay with. I have been very honest about this to everyone I’ve dated and thought about getting married to. In my perspective, I will invest my energy and time in a person with whom I have the possibility of getting married. I have no interest in doing time pass." She further added, "My parents actually in return were like ki bhai 'tu karle please shaadi, bas tu karle, kisi se bhi kar bas karle (please get married, just do it, do it with anyone)," she told Curly Tales.

Earlier this year, Taapsee, while speaking to a leading daily, had opened up about her marriage plans and said, "I am yet to reach certain benchmarks in my professional life. Once I do, I’ll probably think of slowing down, doing two-three films a year instead of five-six. Only then will I have time to dedicate to my personal life".

Taapsee is currently dating former badminton player Mathias Boe. The duo had met each other at the Indian Badminton League in 2013. She had earlier said that Boe often visits Mumbai and they regularly meet each other irrespective of how busy they are.

Meanwhile, Taapsee was last seen in Netflix's Haseen Dillruba alongside Vikrant Messy and Harshvardhaan Rane. She will be next seen in Looop Lapeta, Woh Ladki Hai Kahan, Shabaash Mithu, Dobaaraa and Rashmi Rocket.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen