Taapsee Pannu In Corset Top And Denim Skirt Is All Chic And Glamour | See Pics

Taapsee Pannu is all set for her biographical sports drama 'Shabaash Mithu'. The movie is based on the life of the former captain of the India women's national cricket team, Mithali Raj. Taapsee has left no stones unturned to promote her movie and is also giving regular updates about the promotion and the film release. Apart from her impressing the audience with her powerful performances in the film, Taapsee also impresses her fans with her stunning outfits. She has shared a beautiful picture on Instagram and has also reminded everyone that Shabaash Mithu will release this Friday.

Sharing the pictures, Taapsee wrote, "Laid back thinker mode ….#ShabaashMithu this Friday ! #FridayFeverReturns".

Taapsee looked stunning in a corset-like top and paired it with a blue denim skirt. She kept her hair in a low bun and completed her outfit with black heels.

In June, Shabaash Mithu trailer was released. Sharing the trailer, Taapsee wrote, "Mithali Raj. You know the name, now get ready to see the story behind what makes her the legend. Woman who redefined 'The Gentleman’s game'. She created HERSTORY and I’m honoured to bring it to you #ShabaashMithu 15th JULY 2022".

Recently, Taapsee announced her production house's first film 'Dhak Dhak'. Taapsee Pannu's production house Outsiders Films Productions has joined hands with Viacom18 Studios in association with BLM Pictures for Dhak Dhak. Announcing the film, Taapsee wrote, "Join the ride of a lifetime with Dhak Dhak, as four women ride to the highest motorable pass in the world on an exciting journey of self-discovery!".

On the work front, Taapsee will be seen in Dobaaraa and Blurr. Moreover, she will also star in Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan, and this will be the first time Taapsee will share the screen with Shah Rukh. The movie will be directed by Rajkumar Hirani. She will also star in Alien and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan.