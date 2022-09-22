Taapsee Pannu Faces Backlash For Ignoring Questions On Raju Srivastav's Death | Watch Video

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has been in the limelight for quite some time now and the reason is her frequent heated friction with Paparazzi. The Pink actress was recently spotted by a bunch of Paparazzi when she was asked about the demise of veteran comedian Raju Srivastava. However, the actress got furious and was seen asking Paparazzi to move aside. For the unversed, after 40 days of battle with illness, comedian Raju Srivastava passed away on September 21. The comedian suffered a massive heart attack on August 10 and was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS hospital.

In the video shared by a paparazzo’s Instagram handle, the actress was seen being questioned about Raju's death, and some even blocked her way, the actress got extremely furious and responded “(While gesturing the people to move aside and clear her path) Aare Bhai sahab, aap ek minute, aap ek minute. Aap hatiye, aap aese mat kariye, thoda hatiye, thoda hatiye, piche hatiye (Give me a minute. You please step aside, don’t do like this, move a little bit, step back)." She said ‘thank you’, and walked away from the spot.

Take a look at the video here :

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

As soon as the video went online, netizens gave a mixed reaction to the footage. While many were in support of the actress, others critised her for her rude behaviour. While one user wrote, "She's always like this," another commented, "Where’s her security? Poor girl she’s handling even her security." The third user wrote, "She is becoming arrogant now." An Insta user also said that Taapsee is now becoming "Kangana (Ranaut) 2.0".

This is not the first time when the actress lashed out at the shutterbugs. Recently, when Taapsee's film Dobaaraa received negative reviews, the actress was seen losing her temper with a paparazzo during the media interactions. The actress was asked about the alleged ‘negative campaign’ against Dobaaraa, the actress asked “Kis film ke against nahi chalaya gaya (Which film did not face it)?" The actress further told people "Chillao mat bhai, phir ye log bolege actors to tameez nahi hai (Don't scream. Then you'll say actors have bad manners)."

The movie Dobbaara was helmed by Anurag Kashyap and was a sci-fi thriller film based on the concept of time travel. The film was an official Hindi adaptation of a Spanish thriller film Mirage. Taapsee will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan.