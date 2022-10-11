S*xual Predators Like Sajid Khan, Anu Malik Given A Hero's Welcome On Indian TV, Says Sona Mohapatra | Watch Viral Reel

Singer Sona Mohapatra recently took to her social media account to post a video slamming television executives for getting ‘MeToo’ accused Bollywood celebrities on national TV. Taking to her Instagram account, Sona posted a reel of herself swimming in a pool with a caption, “So why a pool video to share this? You tell me #India . #Love #sonamohapatra.”

In the Instagram reel, Sona talked about Sajid Khan, Anu Malik, Vikas Bahl, Suhel Seth and Kailash Kher and wrote, “Sexual predators are being whitewashed on Indian TV. Rehabilitated, whitewashed and even given a hero’s welcome.” She further added “TV Executives Colours TV, Sony TV, Zee TV feel they’ve been indigenius in their creativity and marketing.”

“Free PR and publicity for their low brow choices on reality shows. TRP’s and possible promotions even. Sending a dangerous message to perverts, criminals, molesters and pedophiles in society. You can get away and yes, also celebrated for what you did. It’s not just for a few of us to carry this pain and anger of being pissed upon. They are pissing and shitting on all of India and think they’ll get away,” read Sona’s video.

“Nope, India is taking note. Even if your conscience isn’t. Dear men and women in corporate offices and of course the minions of patriarchy like the starlets supporting Salmon Bhai and his dost log, please note, there is the good side and then there is your side,” continued the post.

For the unversed, Sajid Khan, Anu Malik, Vikas Bahl, Suhel Seth and Kailash Kher have been accused in the past in the ‘MeToo’ movement by several women of trying to physically harrass them. Following this, these Bollywood celebs stayed away from the limelight for sometime but have made a comeback on national television and are participating in reality shows as judges and contestants.

Not just Sona Mohapatra, but Mandana Karimi, Uorfi Javed and other actresses have also come out and called out the makers of such shows for pulling off such stunts for the sake of TRP.