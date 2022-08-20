S*X Education Season 4: 'Schitt's Creek' Star Dan Levy All Set To Join Starcast | Watch

Netflix's show S*x Education is back with its fourth season. With each season, the show is becoming more exciting as Netflix has announced the new star cast as well. On Friday, Netflix announced the fourth season of this comedy and coming of age drama and shooting of the series has already started. Moreover, Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy is all set to join the fourth season.

Sharing the video, Netflix wrote, "Can't imagine a better announcement to start the long weekend".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Fans are even more excited to see Dan Levy in the show after the actor rose to fame worldwide in the show Schitt's creek. His character David from the show became iconic and won many accolades as well. In S*x education, Dan Levy will essay the role of Thomas Molloy, a famous author and Maeve’s US course tutor at her Ivy League college.

this is what you’ve been waiting 4. we're back bébés. welcoming @danjlevy as Mr Molloy. pic.twitter.com/drjWwSBek8 — s*x education (@sexeducation) August 19, 2022

Created by Laurie Nunn, S*x Education stars Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Alistair Petrie, Mimi Keene, and Aimee Lou Wood. The third season was released in 2021. Moreover, S*x education is one of the most popular shows on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Netflix has returned with the next seasons of many f their popular shows. Recently, Never Have I Ever Season 3, Stranger Things 4, Umbrella Academy 3 and Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 were released on Netflix.

In India, the OTT platform has announced many reality shows and documentaries including Indian Matchmaking Season 2, Nayanthara Beyond The Fairy Tale, IRL- In Real Love and Social Currency. Meanwhile, the documentaries are Mumbai Mafia Police Vs The Underworld and Indian Predator Diary Of A Serial Killer. Meanwhile, hit Korean shows like Squid Game and All Of Us Are Dead will also come back for the second season. Netflix film The Gray Man will also have a sequel and a spin-off.