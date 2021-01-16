Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor announced the news of their second child in August 2020, see the pictures of their new home inside.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are now in process of relocating to a brand new home in Satguru Sharan, Bandra. The celeb couple is even expecting their second child together and recently they threw a get-together at their house in Fortune Heights. It has turned out that the get together was for the celebration of their new home.

Interior designer Darshini Shah who has designed the new house of Saif and Kareena while speaking to Times of India revealed that their new home has it all from a quaint library to fancy antiques to a swimming pool, this new house is filled with all. She said that their new house is spread across 4 floors in a nearby building to Fortune Heights. Talking about the house, she said that Saif and Kareena have become really comfortable with their house in Fortune Heights and they did not want to move out, so the new house they are going to move in shortly has all the feels of the old house but it also fulfills the new requirements as their second baby is on the way.

"It has a beautiful new nursery for the baby, and Taimur’s own space as he’s growing up. It’s a lot larger than their old house; it’s more spacious with beautiful terraces, a swimming pool, outdoor areas, and open spaces that have been landscaped. It has room for everyone,” she said.

Darshini even said that she has added a colonial touch to their house as Saif and Kareena both love England and they love visiting that place.

Saif and Kareena announced the news of their second child in August 2020. The couple in a statement said, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. Saif and Kareena." The couple got married in October 2012 and they became parents to Taimur 4-years-ago.

