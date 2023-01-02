Sweet Tooth Season 2 OTT Release: Netflix Hit Series Is Not Coming On Jan 23; Check When & Where To Watch This Fantasy Drama

The hit DC comics series, Sweet Tooth Season 2, is all set for its release on the OTT giant Netflix in 2023. The first season got released on Netflix in 2021 soon after which the makers announced its second season. Here's all you need to know about the upcoming unstallment of Sweet Tooth:

On June 6, 2022, Sweet Tooth received a minor update as part of Netflix's Geeked Week. As the filming of the show was completed, the entire cast cheered on set over the same.

According to WION, Nonso Anozie, who plays Tommy Jepperd in the series, spoke about completing the filming early. "It’s been a long journey and it’s been very hard work but it’s been amazing fun and I can’t wait to share with you on what happens in season 2."

Dania Ramired who plays the role of Aimee in the show added, "The stakes are higher, the battles are bigger, [and] the mean guys are meaner."

When And Where To Watch Sweet Tooth Season 2

Well, Season 2 was expected to release on Netflix in 2022, but nothing like that happened. As the filming is completed, fans anticipate the its release on Netflix in 2023's first or second quarter. Earlier, Peter Friedlander stated in an interview with Variety, "Season 2 would premiere on Netflix in 2023." It is pertinent to note that the exact release date of the show has not been disclosed as of December 28, 2022.

Sweet Tooth Season 2 Cast- Who Will Return?

Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd, Christian Convery as Gus, Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Aditya Singh, Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden, Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh, and Will Forte as Pubba are the main cast members who are anticipated to return in the new season, in addition to James Brolin as the narrator.

Dr. Gladys Bell is portrayed by Sarah Peirse, General Abbot is portrayed by Neil Sandilands, and Wendy is portrayed by Naledi Murray.

About Sweet Tooth

In the post-apocalyptic future depicted in the series, a viral outbreak has wiped out the majority of humanity. Hybrid children are also born around this time. Gus, a little boy who is half human, half deer, and who lives with his father in a secluded area, is the main character of the story.