Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: Krishnakumar Kunnath's untimely demise has left everyone in shock. The iconic singer, fondly known as KK, was at the Gurudas College in Kolkata to attend a concert. However, KK abruptly left the concert after his condition deteriorated reportedly.

Hours after his death, a video has gone viral on social media in which KK could be seen rushing out of the concert after he reportedly complained of chest pain. However, Jagran English could not verify the authenticity of the video.

Watch the viral video here:

The AC was not working, KK was sweating profusely, then when he had chest pain, this is how he was taken out. No paramedics for such a big concert, no stretcher. They made him walk during a cardiac arrest. pic.twitter.com/zcqXi1el2i — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 1, 2022

Several confirmed reports have claimed that the concert was conducted in a closed auditorium where the air conditioner (AC) was not working. Many videos are being widely circulated on the internet in which KK could be seen sweating badly while performing.

Take a look at the video here:

AC wasn't working at Nazrul Mancha. he performed their and complained abt it bcoz he was sweating so badly..it wasnt an open auditorium. watch it closely u can see the way he was sweating, closed auditorium, over crowded,

Legend had to go due to authority's negligence.

Not KK pic.twitter.com/EgwLD7f2hW — WE जय (@Omnipresent090) May 31, 2022

Following the concert, KK reached his hotel where his condition deteriorated further following which he was taken to the CMRI Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

KK's autopsy would be conducted on Wednesday at the SSKM Hospital. The Kolkata Police has registered a case of unnatural death at the New Market police station.

KK, 53, was one of the most celebrated singers of the Bollywood. Known for songs like 'Zindagi Do Pal Ki', 'Aankhon Mein Teri', and 'Tadap Tadap', KK will forever be cherished in the hearts of his millions of fans across the globe.

His death has jolted his fans, including many politicians and celebrities from the music industry. "The tears won't stop. What a guy he was. What a voice, what a heart, what a human being. #KK is FOREVER!!!," tweeted renowned singer Vishal Dadlani.

Shreya Ghoshal, who sung many songs with KK, also paid tribue to the late singer, tweeting, "I am unable to wrap my head around this news. Numb. #KK Why! This is too hard to accept! Heart is shattered in pieces."

Mohit Chauhan, KK's long-time friend, was also devasted with the singer's death. "KK... not fair man. Not your time to go. This was the last time we were together to announce a tour together. How can you just go??? In shock. In grief. A ear dear friend, a brother is gone. RIP KK. Love you," he tweeted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma