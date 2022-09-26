Swara Bhasker’s Trendy Navratri Look Is All You Need To Do This Festive Season | See Pics

The nine-day festival of Navratri is finally here. The auspicious festivities to pay homage to Maa Durga commenced across India on September 26 this year. During this special time, devotees prepare and eat special Navratri food, clean their homes, set up pandals to worship Maa Durga, wear new ethnic clothes for daily pujas, etc.

There are different colors associated with different days of Navratri. This year too, the list of what colors to wear on what day is being followed religiously by devotees. For day 1, white color is said to be auspicious. If you haven’t picked out your outfit for the day or are wondering how to optimize your style and up your fashion game, rely on Bollywood divas to serve you with trendy looks.

Recently, actor Swara Bhasker took to her social media profile to post pictures of herself all-glammed up for the festive season. The ‘Ranjhanaa’ star served as the perfect Navratri party-inspiration with her look.

Looking gorgeous in a stylish saree which she teamed up with an embroidered long jacket and a bralette, Swara took to her Instagram and wrote, “Life is lavender and all things sweet in Ashdeen! Cannot get over this gorgeous Parsi thread embroidery!”

Fans took to the comments section to compliment the diva. “Looking fab with the outfit,” wrote one user on Instagram. “Atti sundar ladki,” wrote another.

The saree has been designed by Ashdeen, a New Delhi and Mumbai-based fashion designer, who also posted pictures of the saree on their social media handle.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Swara Bhasker was recently seen in the coming-of-age film, Jahaan Chaar Yaar, alongside Meher Vij, Shikha Talsania, Pooja Chopra. The film was released in theaters on September 16.

Swara Bhasker will next be seen in the murder-mystery film, “Mimamsa”. She will also be a part of the women-centric drama film, “Mrs Falani”.