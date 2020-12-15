The couple was looking adorable in their engagement picture. Kanika was seen donning a yellow salwar kameez and while Himanshu wore a blue kurta with a white Nehru jacket.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: A match made in heaven! Manmarziyaan writer Kanika Dhillon and Raanjhana writer Himanshu Sharma are all set to tie knots super soon and now they just got engaged in a private ceremony on Monday. Taking to Instagram, Kanika shared a few pictures from the ceremony and wrote, "Famjam and more .. with Himanshu Sharma."

The writer couple started dating a year back, in a statement they said, "After being in a relationship for a while now... We are happy to announce we are engaged and getting married soon. Looking forward to a happy and great life ahead."

The couple was looking adorable in their engagement picture. Kanika was seen donning a yellow salwar kameez and while Himanshu wore a blue kurta with a white Nehru jacket.

Himanshu was earlier dating actress Swara Bhasker and Kanika Dhillon was earlier married to Prakash Kovelamudi. They got divorced in 2019.

On December 4, Kanika had shared a photo with him in a car. They were wearing the same outfits as they are in the engagement pictures. Kanika kept it a secret and did not reveal the story behind those photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanika Dhillon (@kanika.d)

Kanika is popular for writing films like 'Manmarziyaan', 'Kedarnath' and 'Judgementall Hai Kya.' Meanwhile, Himanshu wrote films like Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. He even won the Nation Award for the latter. He is currently working on the next project Atrangi Re starring Akshay Kumar, the film being helmed by Aanand L Rai.

Whereas, Dhillon is looking forward to the release of Taapsee Pannu-starrer Haseen Dillruba and is also penning filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming directorial venture, which reportedly stars Shah Rukh Khan.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma