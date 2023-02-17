Swara Bhasker To Have Grand Wedding Party In March; Shares New Pics From Court Marriage With Fahad Ahmad

Bollywood diva Swara Bhasker surprised her fans by announcing her wedding to political activist Fahad Zirar Ahmad. The actress on Thursday took to her Instagram and shared a video of her detailed love story with her longtime boyfriend.

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad registered their marriage on January 6, 2023, in court, and are touted to have a grand celebration in March this year. The actress has shared a series of pictures from her court marriage, where the couple can be seen signing their marriage certificates and posing for the camera while dancing their hearts out in celebration.

So blessed to be supported and cheered by the love of family and friends like family! Wore my mother’s sari & her jewellery.. made @FahadZirarAhmad wear colour :) and we registered under the #SpecialMarriageAct

Wearing a red saree with a white embroidered blouse, the actress opted for a subtle touch of makeup and a maangtika to complete the look, looking stunning.

Three cheers for the #SpecialMarriageAct (despite notice period etc.) At least it exists & gives love a chance… The right to love, the right to choose your life partner, the right to marry, the right to agency these should not be a privilege.@FahadZirarAhmad

Talking about her work, the actress was last seen in Kamal Pandey's 'Jahan Chaar Yaar' alongside Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra, and Shikha Talsania. The film was a super flop. She will soon next appear on 'Mrs. Falani.'