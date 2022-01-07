New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Swara Bhasker has tested positive for COVID-19. She took to her Instagram handle to confirm the news and urge those who came in contact with her to get themselves tested. According to the statement shared by Swara, she and her family have tested positive and are currently in isolation since January 5. "I have tested positive for Covid. I developed symptoms on 5th January 2022 and RT-PCR test results just confirmed the same. I and my family have been isolating since 5th Jan evening.. and I'm taking all the necessary precautions. I've informed everyone I met in the week prior about my having Covid; but if anyone else did come into contact with me, please get yourself tested. Double mask up and stay safe y'all," her statement read.

Sharing the post, she captioned it as, "Hello Covid! Just got my RT-PCR test resulted and have tested positive. Been isolating & in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon. SO grateful for family & to be at home. Stay safe everyone."

Last month Swara attended the wedding of her close friend in Delhi and since then she is at her home. She also dropped several glimpses from the wedding functions. In one of the functions, she wore a pink saree and shared a post with a caption, “It’s the year end.. my sister and my best friend got married, the whole family got together and had a baller celebration, ate some delish food, and felt awesome. So here I am at the end of 2021, happy, grateful, and feeling beautiful."

Swara Bhasker has become the latest celebrity to contract COVID-19. Earlier, south superstar Mahesh Babu, producer Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, John Abraham and his wife Priya have also tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

--With ANI Inputs--

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv