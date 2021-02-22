Kangana Ranaut had taken to her social media account and attacked Alia and Deepika for doing item numbers. Read on to know how Swara Bhasker slammed her.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Controversy Queen Kangana Ranaut sparked yet another Twitter war when she targetted Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone for starring in item numbers. Yes, recently, Kangana took to her social media account and wrote that she is not like Alia and Deepika.

Kangana's reply was for Madhya Pradesh's former minister Sukhdev Panse's tweet which allegedly called her 'naachne gaane wali'. It loosely translates into a cheap version of an entertainer.

The tweet was published by IANS on which Kangana wrote, "Whoever this fool is does he know I am no Deepika Katrina or Alia.... I am the only one who refused to do item numbers, refused to do big hero ( Khan /Kumar) films which made entire Bullywoodiya gang men +women against me. I am a Rajput woman I don’t shake a** I break bones."

Whoever this fool is does he know I am no Deepika Katrina or Alia.... I am the only one who refused to do item numbers, refused to do big hero ( Khan /Kumar) films which made entire Bullywoodiya gang men +women against me. I am a Rajput woman I don’t shake a** I break bones. https://t.co/6mBxxfVL1e — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 19, 2021

After coming across Kangana's claim of never doing an item number, her contemporary actress and former co-star Swara Bhasker took to her Twitter account and shared a dance number from one of the 'Queen' actress's former films named 'Rajjo'. She wrote, "Loved your dancing in this ‘item number’ in the film Rajjo.. you are a great performer and great dancer Kangana.. looking forward to your next."

https://t.co/pKmql3bO3x

Loved your dancing in this ‘item number’ in the film Rajjo.. you are a great performer and great dancer Kangana.. looking forward to your next! 💜💜💜 https://t.co/nebnYv3BH1 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 22, 2021

In another tweet, Swara slammed Kangana and said that if the MLA was making a sexist remark, you made it worse. The actress tweeted, "Sukhdev Panse said a stupid, sexist and totally condemnable thing.. Kangana.. you made it worse!"

Sukhdev Panse said a stupid, sexist and totally condemnable thing.. Kangana.. you made it worse! 🙈🙈🙈🙈😐😐😐😐 https://t.co/nebnYv3BH1 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 21, 2021

Well, this isn't the first time Kangana has indulged in a cold war with a celebrity, earlier also, her Twitter banters with Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh, actresses Taapsee Pannu and Alia Bhatt have drawn a lot of media glare. Kangana Ranaut has also been very active on Twitter and keeps on posting her views about national issues like the recent farmers' protests.

