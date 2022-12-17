Swara Bhasker Reacts To Pragya Thakur's Remark On 'Pathaan'; 'Why is terror-accused giving unemployed vibes?'

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker on Saturday reacted to a recent video of MP Pragya Singh Thakur in which she could be seen urging 'Hindu' people to boycott actor Shah Rukh Khan's forthcoming highly-anticipated film, Pathaan. The controversy regarding thefilm started after the release of film's first song 'Besharam Rang', starring SRK and Deepika Padukone.

Reposting the video of Pragya Singh Thakur from an online news portal, Swara wrote in Hindi , "Why is terror-accused MP Pragya Thakur giving unemployed vibes? Have all the issues of the people of Bhopal been resolved? You are looking very strange, ma'am."

The video saw Pragya Singh mentioning 'Besharam Rang' and saying, "Main Hinduon se awaan karti hu uski koi film na dekhe (I urge Hindus to not watch Pathaan)." Earlier, the actress also came out in the support of Pathaan as she posted a screengrab of a news article, stating that the Madhya Pradesh govt may ban the upcoming film in the state. The BJP-led govt pointed out that the film showcased 'Muslim man groping woman wearing saffron'.

Sharing it, Bhasker wrote on Twitter, "Miliye humare desh ke sattadhari netaon se. Abhinetriyon ke kapde dekhne se fursat milti, to kya pata kuch kar bhi lete (Meet our country's leaders in power. They may have done some work, had they had some time left after ogling at actor's dresses)."

Pathaan's first song 'Besharam Rang' got released last week, which has been garnering a lot of controversy from all acroos the nation. Though Deepika and Shah Rukh look stunning in the song, the choreography of the song and the Bajirao Mastani actress's attire, notably a saffron-colored bikini, are drawing mockery.

Pathaan is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Apart from Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, it will also star John Abraham.