Swara Bhasker Drops Hints About Lavish March Wedding Through Hilarious Meme

Swara Bhasker announced on Thursday that she and Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad had gotten engaged and registered their marriage the same day, with close family and friends in attendance. They also revealed that their actual wedding ceremony would take place in Delhi next month.

However, Swara, who had received praise for keeping the celebrations simple and understated, shared a fan-made meme on Saturday, suggesting that she might have a grand wedding in March. In her tweet, she joked that the fan had accurately guessed her thoughts.

Sharing snaps of herself and her husband signing the documents to register their marriage, she had written on Twitter on February 17, "Three cheers for the #SpecialMarriageAct (despite notice period etc.) At least it exists & gives love a chance… The right to love, the right to choose your life partner, the right to marry, the right to agency these should not be a privilege.@FahadZirarAhmad."

The couple received praise from Twitter users for keeping their engagement festivities simple. However, on Saturday, the actress playfully revealed her plans for a grand wedding via a viral meme from the US television programme The Office, featuring actor Steve Carrell, shared by a fan. The meme depicted a befuddled office worker shaking hands with his superior while making a certain statement.

"People lauding the simplicity of Swara Bhasker's wedding / Swara Bhasker, who had planned a grand celebration in March." Retweeting the meme, Swara added with a few laughing face and hugs emojis and wrote, "Samanvay [the Twitter user] has read every thought in my head."

Earlier this week, the bride-to-be expressed her thoughts about the trend of extravagant weddings, which often lead couples to accumulate debt as they embark on their new life together.

In a column for The Week, she noted, "The social media-fuelled wedding mania has also led to a fundamental shift in our fiscal values. This is a shift that consumer capitalism enabled EMI culture of 'work hard, spend big' has already engendered in the millennial generation, but the fantasy wedding craze generates a whole other set of fiscal habits. And, these are not very healthy!"

On the work front, Swara last featured in the movie Jahaan Chaar Yaar. She will next be seen in a movie titled Mrs. Falani. Her first breakthrough role was in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Guzaarish in 2010.