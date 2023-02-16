In a surprising turn of events, B-town actress Swara Bhasker tied the knot with Samajwadi Party leader and political activist, Fahad Ahmad. The Veere Di Wedding actress headed to her Twitter account and made the announcement. She posted a video montage along with a sentimental statement. It is pertinent to note that the couple submitted their court papers on January 6, 2023.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Swara wrote, "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!"

Retweeting the actress's post on his Twitter account, Fahad Ahmad also penned, "I never knew chaos can be so beautiful Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara."

Swara was last seen in the movie Jahaan Chaar Yaar, which also starred Pooja Chopra, Meher Vij, and Shikha Talsania. The movie premiered on September 16, 2022, in theatres. She will be next seen in Mimamsa, which is a murder mystery.

On the other hand, political activist Fahad Mahmad joined Samajwadi Party in August 2022. He is currently serving the State President at Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha a Youth Wing of the political party.