Swara Bhaskar Slams BJP Leader's Remarks Against 'Besharam Rang': 'Miliye Humare Desh Ke Netaon Se'

Swara Bhaskar is known for her upfront and bold personality, whereas in the past the actress has come forward and has kept her opinion in a highly subtle yet daring manner. The actress recently made headlines, when she responded to the trolls attacking Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and the makers of the 'Besharam Rang' song of Pathaan.

Swara Bhaskar took to her social media to share a screenshot of a news article stating the BJP-led government in Madhya Pradesh may ban the release of Pathaan as the film's first song 'Besharam Rang' featured a 'Muslim man groping a woman wearing saffron color.'

Posting the screengrab on her Twitter handle, the actress wrote, "Miliye humare desh ke sattadhari netaon se. Abhinetriyon ke kapde dekhne se fursat milti, to kya pata kuch kar bhi lete."

Swara Bhaskar also took a dig at the social media trolls, where a Twitter user wrote, "Criminals joining ministries is no longer news. Economists joining a Yatra is." The 'Tanu Weds Manu' actress quickly wrote, "Other news is what color costumes actresses are wearing in item numbers!"

On the other hand, filmmaker Onir also called out the social media trolls on 'Besharam Rang', where he shared the screenshots of the user who wrote, "What kind of a husband allows or tolerates public molestation of his wife for a few bucks? Just asking !!!"

The filmmaker quickly roped in the conversation and tweeted, "Yucks .., sick mentality . Use of words like 'allows', ' tolerate' shows that he belongs to that tribe of men who thinks a husband owns the women. And only a vulgar mindset could make a montage like this. Retired and now nothing better to do than zoom in pics n spread hate."

On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that "Besharam Rang has been shot with a dirty mindset!" Besharam Rang has been courting controversies since its release. The song features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone grooving in Spain, where both the actors have taken a bold and sensual avatar.

'Besharam Rang' is the first song released from the film 'Pathaan.' The song has been written by Kumaar and is composed by Vishal-Sheykar, whereas the choreography is done by Vaibhavi Merchant. 'Pathaan' is helmed by action-director Siddharth Anand, and is set for its release on January 25, 2023.