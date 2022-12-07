Swara Bhaskar Says 'The Cost Of Speaking Up' Made Her Lose Work Projects Despite Delivering Hits

Swara Bhaskar is known to be one of the most versatile and renowned actors in Bollywood. She is always seen sharing her opinions on a variety of issues on many events which has now backfired on the actress.

Recently, the very candid Swara Bhaskar opened up on not finding work despite delivering blockbuster films including 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns', 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo', and 'Veere Di Wedding' in her kitty. Swara Bhaskar accepted the fact that her highly opinionated mind has proven to do some collateral damage to her career.

In a recent interview, Swara Bhaskar said that she deliberately decided to jeopardize her acting career by speaking against the wrongs of various Bollywood establishments which has cost her huge. As the actress has not only worked in off-beat unconventional films, but Swara Bhaskar has also received various accolades being a part of various super-hit commercial entertainers in the past.

A friendly face in the world of OTT, Swara Bhaskar explained that she has been struggling for quite a few years as she speaks her heart out and voices her opinions. In the interview with Times of India, Swara said, "'I've chosen consciously to put at risk the thing that is most dear to me, and that is my work. And the cost has been huge and it's been personal and emotional in the sense that I don't get to do the thing that I love doing, which is acting. I don't get to do it enough."

She further added, "I'm a far better actor and a far more competent, and effective actor than the opportunities that come my way. I have a far better track record in terms of my career. I've been part of six or seven blockbuster films and like a whole bunch of web series and shows, led them. I've never had bad reviews. There shouldn't be a reason for me to feel like I don't get enough work but clearly, I don't."

In the past few years, many actresses in the Bollywood industry have come forward and spoken up on how over the years they have lost work in Bollywood films. As some believed their age had impacted their work projects, while some believed in the notions of favoritism. However, in some cases, one's beliefs, thoughts, and opinions are wrongly rubbed by the people landing up in such situations.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Swara Bhaskar was last seen in Kamal Pandey's 'Jahan Chaar Yaar' alongside Pooja Chopra, Meher Vij, and Shikha Talsania in the roles of married women set out for a girls' trip to Goa.