Sussanne Khan’s Boyfriend Arslan Goni Parties With Hrithik Roshan, Shares Pics

Hrithik Roshan celebrated his 49th birthday on January 10 when the 'War' actor received wishes from many Bollywood celebrities on social media. Among them, is actor Arslan Goni, who is dating interior designer and Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

Arslan Goni shared a selfie with Hrithik Roshan on his birthday on Instagram partying together, where he wrote, "Happy happy birthday, Hrithik Roshan." Hrithik Roshan was also seen re-sharing his birthday post, where he wrote, "Thanks yaara."

In the shared photo, Hrithik Roshan was seen wearing a brown T-shirt and made a goofy face while giving a thumbs-up sign and thus posed with Arslan Goni next, who was seen pouting for the camera. Arslan wore a white T-shirt, having Hrithik Roshan's arm around him.

Sussanne Khan also shared a video of Hrithik Roshan on his birthday, wherein the shared clip, Hrithik Roshan can be seen with his family including their sons Hridaan and Hrehaan Roshan.

Sussanne wrote, "Happiest happy birthday, Rye (Hrithik)… the best and the strongest part of your life awaits you!! God bless you limitless. Onwards and more upwards from here..."

Sussanne Khan's boyfriend Arslan Goni and Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend, actor-singer Saba Azad, were also seen in the video. Arslan Goni also commented on the post, writing, "Happy happy birthday… wish you great year Hrithik Roshan."

Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad shared a series of photos on his birthday, where the couple was seen making goofy faces. Saba wrote, "It's Ro day!! Hey Ro!! As you glide through this circus we call life, forever wide eyed and curios, constantly evolving, heart strong, mind sharp as a tack, endlessly resilient student of life, annoyingly stubborn to do and be better every day, staying kind and full of grace even when the world may not return the favor, one thing comes to mind 'exception to the rule'."

Saba Azad further wrote, "You defy all stereotypes and confuse all assumptions, people rarely surprise but you, you continue to, everyday, in so many ways . The world is très bizarre Ro but you make it better by just being. So be - for ever and ever you talented beast , favorite goof and human bean and strangest of all fruits."

She concluded, "Happy whirl around the sun you, thank you for being borned." Sussanne Khan had commented on Saba's post, "Super cute wishes. Happy day to you too."

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were seen for the first time together on a dinner date in Mumbai in early 2022. Since then, the couple is often seen at various events and has also taken trips together. They were also seen holding hands at Filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday in May.

Hrithik Roshan was earlier married to Sussanne Khan, and the two are co-parenting their sons, as they split in 2014.