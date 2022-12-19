Sussanne Khan's Birthday Wish For Arslan Goni Is All Things Love, Hrithik Roshan Wishes Him Too

Interior designer Sussanne Khan penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her beau Arslan Goni on her social media space. Sussanne shared a video compilation of her pictures with Arslan which is all things love, thereby making the latter's day even more special.

Sharing a video montage of her pictures with Arslan Goni, she wrote, "Happy Happiest Birthday my Love… you are the most incredible human I know.. you make me want to be a better person..in everything I do.. YOU ARE my definition of LOVE.. from here till the end of time..and beyond… we gonna make this Life…#ArSu #19thDec2022 #wegoteachother #limitless."

Reacting to it, Arslan headed to the comments section and penned, "Thank you my darling love (hug and kiss emojis)." The post also witnessed several reactions, as evident from the comments section.

Sussanne's ex-husband Hrithik Roshan commented, "Happy birthday @arslangoni," Preity Zinta also wrote, "Happy Birthday @arslangoni, Sanjay Kapoor commented, "Happy birthday @arslangoni, while a fan commented, "What is the definition of love? Shri Ramkrishna has explained that all the exhibition of love and affection that is seen in the world is transient and self centered. It's more prevalent in upper class society as women are independent."

Sussanne Khan married Hrithik Roshan in 2000 after dating him for over 4 years, but the couple ended their 13-year-old relationship in 2013. Though they still remain close friends, Sussanne is currently in a relationship with TV actor Arslan Goni, while Roshan is currently dating actress Saba Azad.