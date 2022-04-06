New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan on Tuesday grabbed headlines after he was spotted at the Mumbai airport walking hand-in-hand with his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad. Since then, several pictures and videos have been doing the rounds on social media in which both can be seen walking around holding each other's hand.

However, what caught the attention of the internet more, was Hrithik Roshan's estranged wife Sussanne Khan, who was also spotted exiting the Mumbai airport with his rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, exactly in the same way Hrithik and Saba were walking.

In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, the duo can be seen walking hand-in-hand as they exit the Mumbai airport. Sussanne wore a black t-shirt and black shorts and paired the outfit with a scarf, while Arslan can be seen wearing a yellow t-shirt, blue denim and a cap.

A few hours before, the paparazzi also spotted Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad was seen walking hand-in-hand at the Mumbai Airport. While leaving the airport, Hrithik even interacted with the paps and made them laugh. Hrithik looked charming in a pair of denim and white tee while Saba wore a grey tube top and grey trousers.

Not just this, as per the pictures shared by Pooja Bedi, Hrithik-Saba and Sussanne-Arslan even partied together under one roof in Goa. Actor Pooja Bedi shared pictures from the get-together, which also saw Sussanne's siblings Farah Khan Ali and Zayed Khan in attendance, along with director Abhishek Kapoor. Some media reports suggest that they went to Goa to celebrate the opening of Sussanne's new restaurant.

Pooja, while sharing the pictures, captioned them with, "About last night @vedro.goa". Meanwhile, Farah Khan Ali posted the pictures of the party on Instagram and captioned, "Happy People, Happy World".

Hrithik and Sussanne, who were childhood sweethearts, got married in 2000. They announced their separation in 2013 and got divorced a year later. In 2021, Sussanne temporarily moved in with Hrithik, so that they could co-parent their children during the COVID-19 lockdown. Rumours of Hrithik dating actor and singer Saba sparked a few months ago when they were spotted at a Mumbai restaurant, hand-in-hand. On the other hand, Sussanne's rumoured relationship with Arslan has been speculated for a little while longer. Arslan, also an actor, is Aly Goni's cousin.

