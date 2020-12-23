The police's action came after the Maharashtra government on Monday imposed a night curfew in municipal corporation areas in wake of the new strain found in the UK.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood celeb and Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan on Tuesday dismissed the reports of her arrest doing rounds on the internet since the Mumbai Police's raid at DragonFly Pub near the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Tuesday. Sussanne Khan termed the reports 'incorrect and irresponsible'.

At least 34 people, including Indian Cricketer Suresh Raina, Bollywood singer Guru Randhawa and Badshah, were booked on Tuesday for attending the late-night party and violating the COVID-19 protocols and timings set by the authorities. The police's action came after the Maharashtra government on Monday imposed a night curfew in municipal corporation areas in wake of the new strain found in the UK.

Reacting upon the controversy and reports of her arrest, Sussanne Khan set the record straight and took to her Instagram handle to issue a statement dismissing every report of her arrest from the spot.

"The speculations made by parts of media that there were arrests made are completely incorrect and irresponsible. I fail to understand why we were made to wait or what the issue was with the authorities and the club. I am setting the record straight with this statement", Sussanne Khan wrote on her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

The statement follows an incident where the Mumbai police raided the DragonFly club located in Sahar area at around 2 am and booked 27 people present in the club and seven staff members. Shortly after the incident came to light, Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, who was also present in the party issued a statement and said that he was not aware of the local protocols and timings.

Also Read: 'Was not aware of local protocols and timings': Suresh Raina after being booked for violating COVID-19 restrictions

"Suresh was in Mumbai for a shoot which extended to late hours and was invited by a friend for a quick dinner post the same prior to him taking his flight back to Delhi. He was not aware of the local timings and protocols," said the statement.

Guru Randhawa's team also issued a statement saying that the singer deeply regrets the unintentional incident and he was not aware of local authorities' decision of night curfew.

"Guru Randhawa, who had stepped out for dinner with close friends before returning back to Delhi the same morning, deeply regrets the unintentional incident that occurred last night. Unfortunately, he was not aware of local authorities' decision of night curfew but instantly conformed to all rules laid out by the government officials," read his statement.

"He promises to comply with government guidelines and protocols by taking all precautionary measures in the future. By far, he has been a law-abiding citizen and will continue to do so in the future as well," the statement added.

Posted By: Talib Khan