New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Several Bollywood celebs are extending support to Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan after their elder son Aryan Khan gets arrested by NCB in a drug case. After Pooja Bhatt, Hansal Mehta and Mika Singh, now, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan has lent her support.

Taking to social media handle, Sussanne dropped a reply on a journalist, Shobhaa De's post, who claimed that Aryan's arrest can be touted as a wake-up call for parents. Sharing her opinion on the arrest, Sussanne wrote that this is not about Aryan, but a 'witch-hunt' against the Bollywood celebs.

Calling Aryan 'good kid', she took to the comment section and wrote, "I think this is not about Aryan Khan, as he was unfortunately at the wrong place at the wrong time, this situation is being made an example to drive home the excitement that some people get as they have a witch hunt on people from Bollywood. It’s sad n unfair as he is a good kid. I stand by Gauri n Shahrukh."

After Sussanne, politician Shashi Tharoor also called out to people for 'witch-hunting' Shah Rukh Khan. Taking to his Twitter handle, he wrote, "I am no fan of recreational drugs & haven’t ever tried any, but I am repelled by the ghoulish epicaricacy displayed by those now witch-hunting @iamsrk on his son’s arrest. Have some empathy, folks. The public glare is bad enough; no need to gleefully rub a 23yr old’s face in it.”

I am no fan of recreational drugs & haven’t ever tried any, but I am repelled by the ghoulish epicaricacy displayed by those now witch-hunting @iamsrk on his son’s arrest. Have some empathy, folks. The public glare is bad enough; no need to gleefully rub a 23yr old’s face in it. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 4, 2021

On Monday, NCB produced Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha for their second remand hearing in the drug case. All three will remain in custody till October 7, 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv