New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Interior designer Sussanne Khan and Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan are the doting parents to their sons Hridaan and Hrehaan. Recently, the duo were spotted together with their sons to celebrate the birthday of their younger son Hridaan. Sussanne Khan posted an adorable family picture on social media of Hridaan's birthday celebration.

Sharing the picture, Sussanne wrote, "To our Sky full of Ridz… with a heart like yours and a soul so strong yet immensely gentle, we are lucky to celebrate you every day..happy 14 the birthday beautiful boy..We love you the mostttt #SkyfullofRidz #1stmay2022 #14".

In the photo, Hrithik, Sussanne, Hridaan and Hrehaan can be seen happily smiling and looking at the camera. Sussanne's rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni gave his birthday wishes to Hridaan and wrote, "Happy happy ridz". Preeti Zinta, Daboo Ratnani, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Ekta Kapoor also gave their wishes.

Hrithik looked handsome in a denim jacket and denim jeans and paired the outfit with cool sunglasses and a cap. Meanwhile, Sussanne looked pretty in a white and black top and blue ripped jeans.

Sussane also shared a cute montage video with many pictures of Hridaan. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy happy joy joy to my amazing birthday boy.. My Sky full of Ridz.. onwards and upwards to the best years of your life.. I am so lucky you chose me to be your mama. #hridaan #14thbirthday #mySkyfullofRidz".

Recently, Sussanne opened a restaurant in Goa and the opening was attended by Hrithik Roshan, Arslan Goni and Hrithik's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad, among many celebrities.

Hrithik and Sussanne got married in 2000. They announced their separation in 2013 and got divorced a year later. Sussanne temporarily moved in with Hrithik in 2021, so that they could co-parent their children during the COVID-19 lockdown.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Deepika Padukone. He will also star in the official remake of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha, co-starring Saif Ali Khan.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav