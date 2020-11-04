Sunny Leone and Daniel are parents of three- daughter Nisha Weber and sons Asher and Noah.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber have cast their vote in the US elections and they are eagerly waiting for the results. The entire world is eyeing for the results as they are gearing up to welcome the next President very soon. Sunny and Daniel are currently in Los Angeles right now and today they posted the picture in which the duo was seen posing with the ‘Election Day’ filter.

In the photo, the couple was donning the sunglasses that appeared because of the filter. The sticker also has a graphic written on the picture that says, “Election Day. I’m voting, are you?” Sunny captioned the photo that reads, 'suspense is killing me.'

The actress told her fans that the wait for election result is killing her. the comment section of her photo was filled with lovely comments as fans poured different love and heart emoticons.

Earlier, Sunny and Daniel were seen celebrating Halloween and this time, it was a different celebration as they were under home quarantine as a precautionary measure before they travel to Mumbai.

View this post on Instagram The suspense is killing me!!! @dirrty99 A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) onNov 3, 2020 at 8:00pm PST

In the photos, they were seen in fancy costumes on the occasion of Halloween. The couple was looking quirky yet cute and we were all for their pictures.

Sunny Leone and Daniel are parents of three- daughter Nisha Weber and sons Asher and Noah. Sunny and Daniel welcomed their sons via surrogacy in 2018.

On the work front, Sunny was last seen in Splitsvilla Season 11 along with Rannvijay Singh Sangha. She appeared on the show as a host.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma