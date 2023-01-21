Sushmita Sen’s New Car Is A Swanky ‘Powerful Beauty’ Worth Rs 1.92 Crore | See Pics

Former Miss Universe and actor Sushmita Sen gifted herself a brand new black Mercedes AMG GLE 53 Coupe, where the actress gave a small glimpse of her new beast. The actor was seen in an all-black outfit twinning with her new car, where she unveiled her vehicle, and donned up wearing black sunglasses.

Sushmita Sen also received the key and a gift hamper from the team of Mercedes as she stepped inside her new car, checking the interiors thoroughly, where she also waved and smiled at the media buffs.

The price of the car stands around Rs 1.63 Crore in ex-showroom, whereas Rs 1.92 Crore on the road in Mumbai stated by the Car Dekho website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Taking it to her Instagram, Sushmita Sen dropped a video bringing her new beauty and wrote, "And the woman who LOVES to drive… gifts herself this powerful beauty (fist, red heart and wink emojis). Thank you @pardesiinderjit @mercedesbenzind @autohangar @theretreatmumbai for making this such a memorable moment!!!"

Sushmita also added the hashtags, "sharing, new ride, GLE 53 AMG Coupe and celebrate yourself", whereas further wrote, "I love you guys!!! #duggadugga." Taking over her comment section, Charu Asopa wrote, "Wow didi, congrats."

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen also wrote, "Congratulations." Whereas, her fans also congratulated her as one social media user wrote, "Woah what a beast this one is!", while another comment read, "Congratulations, on the new car. Safe rides!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

In another post, Susmita was seen posing with her new purchases, where she stood in front of her car with a broad grinning smile on her face and wrote, "Beauty and the Beast." She further added the hashtags--yours truly, official picture. Sushmita also wrote, "Love love love!!!"

Talking about her work front, Sushmita Sen will soon be seen in the web series 'Aarya 3' as the first season marked her comeback on-screen and her digital debut in June 2020, gaining immense fame and having much-anticipated buzz amongst the audience.

She will also be seen playing the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawan in a new web series titled, 'Taali.'