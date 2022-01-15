New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Sushmita sen and beau Rohman Shawk recently parted their ways after dating for quite some time. The actress had put a full stop to break up rumours by uploading a post on Instagram. Now, after weeks of that post, Rohman Shawl opened up his Instagram for an Ask Me Anything session on Friday. The model talked about the life lessons that he learned during the Covid crisis time and also dropped some hints towards his acting debut.

A fan asked him that “What did you learn from this Covid and about life while recovering?” to which he replied, “The biggest lesson learnt, no matter how big the problem is, if you have the will, you can face it all by yourself! It hurts, it pains and it remains!!! Just remember, in the end, you are the one who gains!”

Another Instagram user asked Rohman to describe his strength, Rohman said, “The fact that I don’t lie to myself!!! YOU is all YOU need! Just sometimes a jaadu ki jhappi (hug) from someone special kinda works.” He also hinted that he will soon announce his debut project. Replying to a fan who said ‘can’t wait to see you on screen’, he said, “So sweet of you! Thankfully I shot for something right before I got Covid! It’s under post-production! Will give the details soon new beginnings.”

Rohman also revealed that he is still very weak and tired due to Covid. The model said that in order to kill time in quarantine, he watched different Korean dramas. Rohman Shawl answered fan questions on Instagram Stories.

On December 23, the actress took to her Instagram handle and confirmed that she and Rohman have parted ways. She shared a picture with ex-boyfriend Rohman and captioned it as “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over...the love remains!! nomorespeculations liveandletlive cherished memories gratitude love friendship I love you guys!!! duggadugga (sic).”

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen