Sushmita Sen's Brother Is 'Pleasantly Surprised' After Lalit Modi Announces Relationship With Actress

Lalit Kumar Modi on Thursday surprised everyone with the official announcement of his relationship with the actress Sushmita Sen. The former chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL) took to Twitter to share some pictures with Sushmita and announced his 'new beginning' with the actress. Meanwhile, Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen said he is 'pleasantly surprised' after hearing this news.

Talking to India Today, Rajeev said, "I am pleasantly surprised too. I will speak to my sister about this."

Meanwhile, Lalit Modi referred to Sushmita as his 'better half'. He wrote, "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon."

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓 pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

With this tweet, many people started assuming that Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen got married. But he later clarified that they are not married and are dating. He tweeted, "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day."

Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Rx6ze6lrhE — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Sushmita Sen is a single mom to two daughters - Renee and Alisah. She had adopted Alisah and Renee in 2000 and 2010, respectively. On the work front, she was last seen in the crime thriller web series Aarya and recently announced its season 3.

Meanwhile, Lalit Modi left India in 2010 amid investigations into tax evasion and money laundering. He has been staying in London since then.

Sushmita Sen In December announced her break up with Rohman Shawl. She wrote on Instagram, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga".

Later, she said that 'if there is no respect, love takes a backseat for me'. She said, "It's a lovely idea. But where there’s no respect, love has no meaning. Love will come and go but if there is respect, love gets a second chance to express itself. But if you only focus on love, it will always be temporary. If there is no respect, love takes a backseat for me. That’s how important respect is for me."