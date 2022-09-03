Sushmita Sen To Be Seen In New Avatar In Next Untitled Biopic | Deets Inside

Sushmita Sen returned to Bollywood with a power-packed performance in the web series 'Aarya'. Now, as per the latest reports, the actress will star in a biopic soon and will be seen in an intense and different role. Moreover, the untitled film will go on the floor by the end of 2022 and the makers are currently prepping for the film.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Sushmita will star in the biopic whose rights have been acquired by Mansi Bagla of Mini Films and ace photographer Subi Samuel’s Bungalow No 84. Moreover, Soham Rockstar Entertainment has joined the project as well.

Mansi Bagla, Mini Films told Bollywood Hungama that Sushmita Sen will play the lead role and that further details about the film will be revealed soon. "I wanted to make a big announcement after Forensic and this timing is just perfect. This is my birthday gift to myself. Forensic is still making noise, loved by so many, and now I'm here to tell this thrilling story who better than Sushmita Sen to play this role, more details on the biopic coming up soon. The day I met Sushmita, I was spellbound by her aura and I can say it now with all my heart, this film will be a super hit," said Mansi Bagla as quoted by Bollywood Hungama.

Meanwhile, Subi Samuel said, "I met Mansi through a common friend and our passion for cinema and stories has culminated in bringing this film to life. I am excited to begin this new journey with two of the most powerful women I've met in the industry by far- Sushmita is a brilliant actress and is apt for the biopic and Mansi whose drive and passion towards filmmaking inspired me to explore it myself.”

Sushmita is also preparing for Aarya Season 3 and the development has already started. Talking about her character, Sushmita Sen said in a statement, "It is a new dawn for Aarya Sareen, and she is fierce. In season 3, she is going places and starting her own story free from the obstacles of her past. Reprising the role of Aarya is like slipping into old jeans but for a brand-new journey. It feels great to be back with Ram Madhvani and the Disney+ Hotstar team, can't wait to return the love and appreciation viewers have showered on Aarya."

For the unversed, Aarya is a crime-thriller drama, which is streaming on Disney+Hotstar. It is the remake of the Dutch drama series Penoza.