New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sushmita Sen's sister-in-law and television actress Charu Asopa and her husband Rajeev Sen are all excited to welcome their first child. The couple recently conducted a baby shower at their new swanky apartment and shared amazing pics from the ceremony.

The actress was clad in a bright red and orange coloured bandhani lehenga style saree and accessorised her look with flower jewellery, including maang tikka, neckpiece and a bracelet. The actress had a maternity glow on her face which made her look beautiful. On the other hand, Rajeev was seen complimenting his wife in a golden sherwani.

Sharing the pics on Instagram, Chari wrote, "Having a baby is like falling in love again, both with your husband and your child. #babyshowerpictures"

At the ceremony, Sushmita was seen showering love on her pretty sister-in-law as she presented Charu with gifts. The Aarya actress was seen donning a pink salwar suit and kept her look minimal with no makeup and tied up hairdo. The ceremony was also attended by her two daughters Renee Sen and Alisah Sen.

Taking to Instagram she shared the pics and wrote, "Some baby shower rituals pictures. 🤰❤️🧿🥳 #family❤️🧿"

Actress Charu Asopa announced the good news on her Instagram handle by sharing a pc wherein she was seen flaunting her growing baby bump. She wrote, "GRATEFUL THANKFUL BLESSED". However, her sister-in-law Sushmita wrote a long note expressing her happiness and excitement to hold the little one in her arms. She wrote, "I’ve been waiting patiently to share this wonderful news with you all!! 😁🤗👏❤️ I AM GOING TO BE A BUA!!😀⭐️💃🏻💃🏻🌈 Congratulations to my beautiful sister in law @asopacharu & brother Rajeev on their blessed journey of parenthood!! 😍❤️They are expecting their first child in November, the date may be on my birthday!! 😁Yipppeeeeee!!! Speak of Happpyyyyy serendipity!!😃💃🏻👏🌈 I can’t wait to hold the little one!!!❤️Charu has been waiting a long time for this & given her love for children, I just know, she’ll be an amazing mother!!🤗😍💋To the Sen & Asopa family…Bahut Bahut Mubarak!! 😇🙏💃🏻😁I love you guys!!! #duggadugg❤️🙏🌈 #yourstruly #happyhappy #buatobe 😁🎵"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita will be next seen in the second instalment of Aarya. The web series will be premiered on Disney+Hotstar this year, but no official date has been announced yet.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv