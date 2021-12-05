New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sushmita Sen's Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya has emerged as the most gripping thrillers from India. With an International Emmy nomination for best drama series, Sushmita Sen is raring to go with the second season of the show. Ahead of the release of season 2, the actress answered a few questions in a rapid fire round about her super hit show and what she thinks about her character in the show.

Sushmita took to her Instagram handle and shared the rapid-fire video and wrote, “There's nothing rapid about this fire…it smoulders,” adding, “Aarya Season 2 all episodes streaming from 10th Dec 2021 only on Disney+ Hotstar,” and tagged the cast and crew of the show.

The video starts with the question: “What inspires you most on a film set?” To this Sushmita said, “Genuinely, getting on the set is inspiration enough. Just creating a story and bringing life into it. That inspires me.”

The next question which was asked in the video was what characteristic of Aarya that Sushmita Sen has ingrained, to which the actress replied “I love her ability to stay calm through some serious upheavals.”

The actress shared her experience while working on the sets of Aarya, she said that she learned "discipline" and "having fun" and not necessarily mix the two but allow them to coexist. She also said that she loved her character's phone and bag, and if given a chance she would keep it for herself. Sharing about the best compliment that she has received till now, the actress quoted “A compliment that says, ‘In my entire life, you are the one person I want to meet.'”

When the actress was asked to describe the show in one word, She said, “Sexy,” adding, “I think Aarya is a very sexy show.”

Watch the rapid-fire round here:

The series has been co-created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi along with Vinod Rawat. Apart from Sushmita Sen, the series also features Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, and Namit Das in important roles.

