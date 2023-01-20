Sushmita Sen Reacts To Harnaaz Sandhu's Dress Tribute, Says 'I Am Waiting To Hug Her In Person'

Sushmita Sen is just amazing. She recently went live on Instagram and when a fan asked her to comment on Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu's sartorial homage, she gave one of the sweetest replies of the session.

For the unversed, Harnaaz chose a gown with images of Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta, who won the title in 1994 and 2000, respectively, for her "finale walk as reigning Miss Universe." At the Miss Universe 2022 competition's grand finale in New Orleans, Harnaaz named American R'Bonney Gabriel as her successor.

Talking about the gown, the former Miss Universe said, "Yes, I saw her gown. I think it's a beautiful tribute. I am waiting to give her a hug in person to thank her for it. Because she carried with her on such an important walk and moment…The legacy of her country. To see Lara [Dutta] and me there with her was like 'yes'. So Harnaaz, if you are watching, the tightest hug awaits you in person, my darling. You made us proud and continue to make us proud. Thank you for that."

Sushmita even shared the video and captioned it as, "I love you guys! Thank you for gracing my life!"

Lara Dutta has also penned a note in appreciation of Harnaaz's unique gesture at event. Replying to Harnaaz's post, which she discussed the significance of the gown, Lara said, "May you always shine bright like the diamond you are. Stay your humble, amazing, strong self sista. Here's looking at you kid. Good luck for all that's yet to come."

In her special message after winning the title in 2021 at the Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel, Harnaaz wrote, "It's my purest honour and gratitude to represent my incredible country at Miss Universe. For my finale walk as Reigning Miss Universe, I couldn't thank @officialsaishashinde and her team enough for making this dream gown come true! A huge tribute to these two incredible women from India. You have been making our country proud since becoming Miss Universe. Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta, I truly adore you both a lot…this one is for you and India."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita will next be seen in Taali where she will be essaying the role of a transgender and activist Gauri Sawant.