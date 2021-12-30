New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen recently announced a breakup with her beau Rohman Shawl and now she had shared a note on social media on how her year has gone by. On Wednesday, Sushmita sen took to her Instagram profile and shared and said that she is "looking forward to an incredible 2022."

Sharing the post, Sushmita wrote, “A girl loves compliments. And boy, my timeline is blessed with an avalanche of those. Thank you beautiful people for being a part of my life & for believing in my journey! 2021 has been a gratifying year…with its delicious ups and downs (a graph called life). As we near the end of this year…I feel renewed, with a deep sense of gratitude…for all the goodness that has touched my life! YOU are a BIG part of it! I love you guys! Look forward to an incredible 2022…A year of beautiful manifestations! Stay positive…hopeful & happy! #itsallhappening for you & not to you (sic)."

Putting a full stop to all speculations about her breakup, Sushmita sen took to her Instagram profile last week and shared a post where she officially announced her breakup with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

Sharing a picture with model Rohman Shawl, Sushmita Sen wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over, the love remains!! nomorespeculations liveandletlive cherishedmemories gratitude love friendship I love you guys!!! duggadugga."

The two were reportedly dating since 2018 and were frequently pictured together. On Sushmita Sen's work front, the actress made a bang on come back with her web series Aarya. Aarya was also nominated in the Best Drama Series category in the International Emmys this year. The actress last appeared in Aarya season 2.

Apart from that, Sushmita was also featured as one of the judges on the TV reality show Fashion Superstar, alongside designer Manish Malhotra and comedian Mallika Dua.

