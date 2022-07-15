Sushmita Sen Opens Up On Her Relationship With Lalit Modi, Says ‘Unconditionally Surrounded By Love’

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has finally broken her silence after Lalit Modi last night announced that he is dating the actress. Addressing the issue, Sushmita said that she is in a 'happy place' but 'not married', and that is enough clarification. On Thursday, the internet went into a tizzy when the former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi announced his relationship with Sen.

Meanwhile, the actress took to her social media account opened about the topic. The actress posted a picture with both her daughters and wrote, “I am in a happy place!!!” adding emoticons of hug, red heart, dancing girl, and red lips. She continued, “Not married…no rings…unconditionally surrounded by love!!” and added a rainbow emoji. She further wrote, “Enough clarification given…now back to life and work!! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t… its #NOYB (none of your business) Anyway!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly."

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

On Thursday evening Lalit Modi took to his Twitter handle and shared a bunch of pictures where the former Miss Universe can also be seen.

Sharing the post, Lalit wrote, "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon."

"Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too will happen one day," Lalit further added.

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓 pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Meanwhile, Sushmita's ex-beau Rohman Shawl also reacted to the news. During an interview with Pinkvilla, the musician said, "Let’s be happy for them na. Love is beautiful. All I know is if she has chosen someone, he is worth it!"

For the unversed Sushmita and Rohman Shawl parted their ways last year. Through an Instagram post, Sushmita announced their break-up in December 2021.

On other hand, Lalit Modi was previously married to Minal Sagrani, who died due to cancer in 2018. Lalit and Minal married in October 1991 and had two children together - son Ruchir and daughter Aliya.