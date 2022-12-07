Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi Among Most Googled People In India in 2022; Abdu Rozik, Amber Heard Also In Top 10

As the year 2022 is about to end, 'Google' has released its ‘Year in Search 2022’ which shows years' the biggest trends in search. In the list, BJP leader Nupur Sharma is in the first position, which is followed by President Droupadi Murmu and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak the second and third place respectively. However, in the top 10 list, four positions have been secured by people from the entertainment industry. This list includes Sushmita Sen in the fifth rank and Lalit Modi in the fourth.

For the unversed, Lalit Modi announced his relationship with Sushmita Sen on social media, which came out as a surprise for her fans.

Check the full list here:

1) Nupur Sharma

2) Droupadi Murmu

3) Rishi Sunak

4) Lalit Modi

5) Sushmita Sen

6) Anjali Arora

7) Abdu Rozik

8) Eknath Shinde

9) Pravin Tambe

10) Amber Heard

Sushmita has not commented about her relationship with Lalit Modi till now, which has created more curiousity about her relationship amongst her fans. On the work front, she will be seen in Aarya Season 3. She has also wrapped up shooting for her upcoming biographical drama, Taali.

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik, who is winning the audience's heart in the show, got sixth place in the list. Abdu will also star in Salman Khan's film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Whereas, Lock Upp contestant Anjali Arora got seventh place in this list. The reality show was hosted Kangana Ranaut and as involved in some controveries and drama. Moreover, Anjali Arora remained in the news after the rumour about her alleged obscene video came out.

Meanwhile, Amber Heard, who was in the headlines this year due to her defamation case against actor and ex-husband Johnny Depp, got the tenth place.

Moreover, Amber Heard is also the third most Googled person in the world this year, whereas, Johnny Depp topped this list.