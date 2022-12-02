Sushmita Sen Flaunts Manipur's Traditional Headgear 'Kajenglei' In New Instagram Post | See Pic

India's first Miss Universe and actor Susmita Sen recently walked as the showstopper at the closing ceremony of the 11th edition of the Sangai Festival 2022, where she was enthralled to meet the crowd of Manipur. Supporting the local weavers and the weavers of the state, the actress was proud and thrilled to be a part of the Manipuri culture.

Taking her enthusiasm and gratitude to her Instagram account, Sushmita Sen flaunted her new Manipuri headgear. The traditional Manipur headgear is known as 'Kajenglei' where the actress was seen keeping a no-makeup look with her hair down. Sen was also seen wearing a handwoven shawl of Manipur, thus showcasing her support for the event and culture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen posted on her Instagram handle with the caption, "#yourstruly Adorning Manipur's traditional handwoven woolen shawl and their gorgeous headgear #kajenglei #beautiful #royal #celebration." The actress also added, "Hand on my heart. I belong!! Thagatchari #Manipur, I love you guys #Dugga Dugga."

A couple of days ago, Sushmita was also seen sharing her flight selfies on her Instagram mentioning her trip to Manipur, followed by her pictures of the event making the most of the tradition and culture of the Indian state.

The 'Aryaa' actress was seen wearing a denim shirt with round-eye framed sunglasses flaunting her glass-like texture skin with subtle makeup. The actress completed the look with a tint of pink-lip paint where she looked flawless and gorgeous as always. Sushmita also expressed her love for the Northeast, mentioning that she loves to travel to the Northeast of India, where she next mentioned traveling to Manipur for the Sangai Festival 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Sharing photos, the actress quoted, "Plane & self(ies) I love journeys…especially the ones that arrive at belonging!! #memories Enroute #sangaifestival2022 #manipur #favouritenortheast I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."

Sushmita Sen recently celebrated her 47th birthday and was showered with love and wishes from her fans and close ones. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita was last seen in the web series 'Aarya 2' released in 2020, for which she won Best Actress at the Filmfare OTT Awards. Next on the row, Sen is preparing for an upcoming web series titled, 'Taali.'