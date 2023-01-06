Sushmita Sen Attends Family Function With Ex-Beau Rohman Shawl; Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa Also Accompany Them

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen recently attended a relative's wedding with ex-beau Rohman Shawl. The duo painted the town red with their romance until initial months of 2022, but their breakup didn't stop them from being friends and their recent outing together is a proof of it. The wedding was also attended by Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen.

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen headed to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures. The first pic had Sushmita, Rohman Shawl posing in smile with Sen's daughters, Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen and their daughter. Sen's mother and father also accompanied them to the respective function.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajeev Sen (@rajeevsen9)

While the Aarya actress looked gorgeous in a beige floral saree, Rohman donned a white-coloured suit which he teamed up with a Nehru jacket. On the other hand, Charu Asopa looked beautiful in a burgandee lehenga, while Rajeev Sen sported a yellow kurta pyjama set with black Nehru jacket. Sharing the pics, Rajeev simply dropped a red heart emoticon in the caption.

Earlier, in 2022, Sushmita Sen announced her breakup with Rohman Shawl. Sharing an adorable picture featuring herself and Rohman, Sen wrote in the caption, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

The actress was also rumoured to be in a relationship with the business tycoon Lalit Modi. On July 14, Lalit Modi announced that he's dating Sushmita Sen. Months later, reports were rife that the two ended their relationship.