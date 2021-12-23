New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe winner Sushmita Sen has announced her break-up with her longtime model boyfriend Rohman Shawl on Thursday. While there were many speculations and rumours about Sushmita and Rohman's relation was going through a bad phase. Neither Sushmita nor Rohman commented on the same.

But, now the former has confirmed the same in an Instagram post and described her relationship with Rohman as 'long gone'.

Taking to her social media, Sushmita posted a photo of her and Rohman and captioned it, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!"

As per reports, Rohman Shawl who was living with the actress has already moved out of her apartment and currently taking shelter at his friend's house.

After Sushmita announced her split, fans, and well-wishers flooded her comment box praising her honesty and her willpower. Not only the fans but Rohman himself commented on the post, and wrote, "Always,” along with a heart emoji.

While others wrote, “The grace with which you do everything is inspiring,” and “This is cute but Lil sad for me, but I am happy if you both are happy with this decision. God bless you,” another said.

For the unversed, Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen started dating long before in the year 2018. They lived together with Sushmita's two daughters in her apartment. They bonded well and he also blended in with her daughters.

Let us tell you that Sushmita and Rohman had an age gap of 15 years. She once in an interview revealed that “Initially, he kept hiding his age for some reason. I would keep asking him, ‘So, how old are you? You look so young.’ And he would be like, ‘You guess!’ Later, once I realised how young he was, as to why he didn’t want that to get in the way of this conversation. So yeah, we did not really choose this, it was chosen for us. It was destined,”

Rohman, in an earlier interview with Times of India, had said, “Sushmita, her daughters (Renee and Alisah) and I are a family already. Sometimes, I am like a father to the kids, sometimes, I am a friend to them, and at times, we fight, too. We live like a normal family, and we enjoy that. So, we don’t dwell upon questions like ‘ Aap shaadi kab kar rahe ho (when are you getting married)’. When marriage happens, we won’t hide it. For now, we are enjoying the success of her web series. Aage sochenge kya hota hai (we will think about the future later).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita Sen's Aarya 2 got released on Disney+Hotstar.

Posted By: Ashita Singh