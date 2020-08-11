In the message which was purportedly sent by KK Singh to Rhea Chakraborty, the father of the late actor seems to be emotional and also asked her to give details of his ailing son and urged the actress to call him back.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput shocked the conscience of the entire nation. The actor allegedly committed suicide on June 14 and was found hanging in his Bandra residence in Mumbai.

In the initial investigations, the Mumbai police had revealed that the actor was suffering from depression and was on anti-depressant pills from the past few months.

Now in another development in the case, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father’s message sent to Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant’s former business manager Shruti Modi has gone viral, which several media reports are claiming to be of November 2019.

In the message which was purportedly sent by KK Singh to Rhea Chakraborty, the father of the late actor seems to be emotional and also asked her to give details of his ailing son and urged the actress to call him back.

KK Singh’s message to Rhea reads, “When you know that I am the father of Sushant, why did not you talk? After all, what is the matter? Being a friend, caring for him is okay, but as a father, I also feel that all the information about Sushant should be given to me. So call and give me all the information”.

Hours before sending the message to Rhea, KK Singh had also tried to contact Sushant’s ex-manager Shruti Modi and asked for his financial condition and loans. He also told her to send him flight tickets to Mumbai is she is not willing to answer him.

“I know that you look after Sushant's loans and him too. I want to talk about his current state of mind. When I spoke to Sushant yesterday, he said he was upset. Now you think how much a father will be worrying for him. That's why I wanted to talk to you. If you are not talking now, I want to go to Mumbai. Send me a flight ticket”, KK Singh’s message to Shruti Modi reads.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh had in July accused Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetment of suicide and also accused the Jalebi actress of intentionally compelling the late actor to feel depressed and separating him from his family.

The actress has been facing a probe by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which was handed over the case on Bihar government’s request. The actress is also being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over an alleged money laundering case levelled against her by Sushant’s father.

Since his unfortunate demise, many new developments and revelations have been made in his death. Debates regarding mental health also raged up the social media platforms with many stars and fans raking up the pressure on outsiders due to the nepotism factor in the Bollywood industry.

Posted By: Talib Khan