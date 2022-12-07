Sushant Singh Rajput-Starrer 'Kedarnath' Clocks 4 Years, Director Abhishek Kapoor Shares BTS Pics

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor marked the fourth anniversary of his film Kedarnath by posting a special message on Instagram.

Sharing a series of throwback images with Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan, from the sets of Kedarnath, he wrote, "It's the all consuming drive to tell a story that gives one the energy to go through incredible hardships and a belief that the story must be told.

"I am forever grateful to the powers above that gave me the opportunity to deliver Kedarnath," and added the #jaibholenath and #4yearsofkedarnath hasgtags to it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek kapoor (@gattukapoor)

Reacting to his post, actor Ayushamnn Khurrana dropped a heart emoji.

Recalling fond memories of working with Sushant, Kapoor had once told IANS, "The movie was an adventure from start to finish. While conceptualising itself, we knew we were fighting an uphill battle, but even now thinking about it, the sheer grit, passion, and devotion it took to make it, sends shivers down our spine."

Calling Kedarnath Sushant's "finest work", he said, "I am extremely grateful that we made it and that I got the opportunity to work with Sushant again and experience the force of pure energy that he was. I really do believe Mansoor was one of Sushant’s finest works."

Earlier this year, on the star's 36th birth anniversary, Kapoor had revealed that how the Drive actor's sudden demise had impacted him. He said, "We celebrated a lot of birthdays together, had a lot of get-togethers, and shared so much happiness and joy. We had our good days."

Sushant Singh Rajput had made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che. Kedarnath was their second collaboration was in 2018.

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. After his career-defining role as the lead actor of TV serial Pavitra Rishta, featuring Ankita Lokhande, Sushant went on to star in many successful Hindi films such as M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore.

The actor was last seen opposite Sanjana Sanghi in Dil Bechara, which was the Hindi adaptation of The Fault In Our Stars and was released posthumously in 2020.